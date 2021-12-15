We’ve updated our Terms of Use to reflect our new entity name and address. You can review the changes here.
The Comeback Kids (ft. Zdenek Gubb+ Alex Petropulos)

by GANTZER

dpalmeri1
dpalmeri1 I feel some classic groove and feeling some fresh future groove. It feels great !
Solid man. 🕺🏽 Favorite track: The Comeback Kids (ft. Zdenek Gubb+ Alex Petropulos).
Lon Clark
Lon Clark I Love This!
It sounds Personal, Reflective.
Nice to hear something New from Uncle G.
To starting again. Favorite track: The Comeback Kids (ft. Zdenek Gubb+ Alex Petropulos).
phunksoulbruva
phunksoulbruva Sounds great, Mike! It sounds like YOU🤘🏽🔥🤘🏽
I love Aqueous and treasure all the face melting shows I saw, but this makes me very happy, too. Rock on, amigo! Favorite track: The Comeback Kids (ft. Zdenek Gubb+ Alex Petropulos).
Kyle Gagliardi
shado-congalton
Stuart Weinstein
lyrics

The stage was set, the time was right
The years flashed by in blinding light
and the end was beautiful

Well, sometimes good things fall apart
and even dreams can break your heart
But it breaks to form again..

No I wouldn't change a single day
Words fall short and fade away
But you can start again

Cause' don't you know that time is all we have?
We can't hold on, we can't look back
But you can start again
And you can start again

Change is hard, but change is good
I wish back then I understood
But you don't know til' you know
And here we are, we're so much more
than what we'd ever dreamed before
and it's all so beautiful..

No I wouldn't change a single day
Words fall short and fade away
But you can start again

Cause' don't you know that time is all we have?
We can't hold on, we can't look back
But you can start again
And you can start again

released March 20, 2024
Written, performed (guitars, keys, vocals), mixed, and mastered by GANTZER, with Alex Petropolous on drums and Zdenek Gubb on bass.

GANTZER image

GANTZER Buffalo, New York

MUSIC!

