lyrics

The stage was set, the time was right

The years flashed by in blinding light

and the end was beautiful



Well, sometimes good things fall apart

and even dreams can break your heart

But it breaks to form again..



No I wouldn't change a single day

Words fall short and fade away

But you can start again



Cause' don't you know that time is all we have?

We can't hold on, we can't look back

But you can start again

And you can start again



Change is hard, but change is good

I wish back then I understood

But you don't know til' you know

And here we are, we're so much more

than what we'd ever dreamed before

and it's all so beautiful..



No I wouldn't change a single day

Words fall short and fade away

But you can start again



Cause' don't you know that time is all we have?

We can't hold on, we can't look back

But you can start again

And you can start again

credits

released March 20, 2024

Written, performed (guitars, keys, vocals), mixed, and mastered by GANTZER, with Alex Petropolous on drums and Zdenek Gubb on bass.

license

all rights reserved